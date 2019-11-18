Home Cities Delhi

Water battle heats up in Delhi; BJP, Congress stage protest, demand Kejriwal's resignation

Delhi BJP leaders and workers also held protests at 400 places across the city slamming the AAP government.

Published: 18th November 2019 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 10:18 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP and Congress on Monday staged protests alleging poor quality of drinking water in the city even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that 98.5 per cent of the 1.5 lakh samples tested by Jal Board in past nine months have been found safe.

Leading a protest at Turkaman Gate, Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra demanded that Kejriwal step down and a case be registered against him for "playing with the lives of people".

Delhi BJP leaders and workers also held protests at 400 places across the city slamming the AAP government.

Responding to the allegations, Kejriwal said that central ministers were scaring people by alleging that Delhi water was "poisonous".

ALSO READ | Name officials to test quality of Delhi water: Paswan challenges Kejriwal

He said the opposition parties were indulging in "dirty politics".

Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Saturday released the second phase of the Bureau of Indian Standardisation (BIS) study which stated that Delhi along with Kolkata and Chennai failed in almost 10 out of 11 quality parameters of drinking water.

In the first phase of its survey, the BIS had found all the 11 samples drawn from Delhi did not comply with the quality norm and the piped water was not safe for drinking purpose.

"After air, the water in Delhi has been polluted. The water supply in Delhi has been found to be worst in a study of 20 cities. Kejriwal should refrain from politics over the issue," Tiwari said.

With inching of Assembly polls, the Kejriwal government has come under severe attack by the BJP and Congress in Delhi.

Both the parties have been seeking to corner the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over a host of issues, including air quality, water contamination, unauthorised colonies, and condition of health and public transport in the city.

During the Congress protest near a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) pumping station at Turkan Gate, senior party leaders, including election campaign in-charge Kirti Azad, J P Agarwal, Arvinder Singh Lovely and chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma asserted that the party will not spare any efforts to fight for the interests of the people.

Union Health Minister and BJP MP from Chandni Chowk Harsh Vardhan accused Kejriwal of giving "poison" to people in the name of free water supply, and demanded his resignation.

BJP's Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta in a protest at ITO said that Kejriwal, who is chairman of DJB, has "failed" to ensure supply of potable water to people.

Kejriwal rubbished the BIS report as "false and politically motivated".

"Between January 1 and September 24, Delhi Jal Board collected 1,55,302 samples. Among them, only 2,222 samples or just 1.43 failed, while 1,53,080 samples (98.57) passed," Kejriwal said in a press conference.

In October, out of 16,502 samples collected by DJB, only 658 (3.98 per cent) failed, he said.

The chief minister said his government will collect five samples from each municipal wards in the city for tests in a transparent manner.

He said the media, local people and even Paswan will be invited to take part in the exercise.

Paswan accused Kejriwal of doing politics over the issue and challenged him to name officials from his government and Centre for a team to test water quality in Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
aap Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp