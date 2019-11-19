Delhi government trying to rope in more private hospitals under healthcare scheme

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government is trying to get as many private hospitals as it can to seek empanelment under the Delhi Arogya Kosh (DAK) scheme, as opposed to the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat (AB) scheme.

The government has decided to offer 10 per cent or 30 per cent more to private hospitals wanting to be part of the scheme, than what they stand to get under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The scheme is aimed at enabling residents to get medical tests and surgeries done for free.

“DAK is serving as a government trust or an intermediary between the beneficiaries and laboratories or hospitals doing tests or surgeries free of cost,” Nimmi Rastogi, coordinator, Health, Dialogue and Development Commission and an AAP spokesperson, said.

In a bid to rope in more private hospitals, the government has planned to categorise them under three slabs — 10 per cent, 20 per cent and 30 per cent — depending on the facilities they offer.

If an empanelled private hospital has more than 100 beds, the government will provide 10 per cent more than AB.

Those accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) will be guaranteed 20 per cent, while teaching hospitals would be offered 30 per cent payback.“We need to tie up with more private hospitals if we want maximum coverage,” she said.