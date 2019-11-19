Fire breaks out in paper factory in north Delhi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A major fire broke out on Tuesday in a paper factory in Bakoli area near Alipur in North Delhi, an official of Delhi Fire Service said.

As the factory was being used to manufacture paper rolls, the fire spread rapidly, the fire department official said.

The fire department official further added that 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and are trying to douse it. He further added that a call was received regarding the fire at 1.40 p.m.

However, he did not comment anything on the losses occurred due to the incident.