JNUTA holds peace march in solidarity with demands of JNU students in Delhi

By ANI

NEW DELHI: JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) on Tuesday took out a peace march inside the campus in support of students who are demanding a complete fee rollback along with other demands.

They also raised slogans against Delhi police for their alleged action over students during Monday's protest.



The protestors were seen carrying placards which read, "JNUTA rejects fee hike", "Delhi Police Don't slash students- Support fee cut," etc.

Earlier today, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) also repeated its demand for rollback of the 'illegally passed draft manual', and fee structure.

On Monday, thousands of JNU students had marched towards the Parliament demanding complete fee rollback along with other demands.

Protests had begun after the university hiked the rate of a student single room rent, mess charges among others. The hike was also partially rolled back following the protests.