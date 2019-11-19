Tis Hazari clashes: Plea seeking alternative force in courts junked

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court declined on Monday to entertain a plea by two lawyers seeking to replace the police with some other security force in the courts, in view of the clash between the two sides this month.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar refused to hear the matter saying the situation between lawyers and the police needs to be settled and such petitions would not help in that.

It also said the central government, which was represented by its standing counsel Anil Soni, may consider providing additional training to police if required.

The petitioners, Reepak Kansal and Yadunandan Bansal, had claimed in their petition that since the November 2 clash between lawyers and police, advocates feared for their life as the cops had fired upon them and also destroyed their property at the Tis Hazari court complex.

Kansal and Bansal, both lawyers, had sought replacement of Delhi Police by some other trained and experienced security forces at all the courts in the city.

Trust deficit

The police and lawyers of the Delhi High Court clashed over a parking issue this month. The plea is believed to be a fallout of the clash.

(With PTI inputs)