CCTV footage of lawyers-police clash preserved, police informs Delhi court

Published: 20th November 2019 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 08:06 PM

Lawyers shout slogans against Delhi Police during a protest as they block a road outiside Tis Hazari Court in New Delhi. | (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Wednesday told a court here that it has preserved the CCTV footage related to the clash between lawyers and police at the Tis Hazari Courts complex earlier this month and the probe was ongoing.

The police made the submission in its status report filed before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Shefali Sharma in pursuance to the directions issued by the court on November 11, advocate Rajinder Kumar Sharma, appearing for Delhi Bar Association (DBA), said.

The probe agency said the investigation was going on in a time-bound manner on a day-to-day basis and as per the court's direction, the CCTV footage were preserved.

The court has adjourned the matter till November 30, when it will hear it again.

The court had directed the police to file a status report on the investigation, saying the move is aimed to "avoid a miscarriage of justice".

It had further directed the Delhi Police Crime Branch, which is probing the cases, to preserve all relevant CCTV footage available of the incident.

The court was hearing pleas of the DBA of Tis Hazari court which had sought a status report on the investigation in the case of alleged assault on a lawyer by the police inside the lockup of the court and alleged firing on other lawyers, and demanded the arrest of the police personnel who opened fire.

The plea had further sought the preservation of CCTV footage of the relevant time of the incident from the relevant place.

