Kejriwal, Paswan exchange blows over quality of water

Taking up Paswan's challenge to prove the BIS survey wrong, AAP government said it will form 32 teams to collect drinking water samples from across the city and the test results will be made public.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: A day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the Centre of spreading false news about quality of water for political gains, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan hit back disclosing the locations for water samples studied in the BIS report.

The announcement came days after a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) report said all potable water samples collected in the city failed quality analysis. “Aam Aadmi Party had raised questions regarding the BIS investigation report water samples. These are the names and addresses of the 11 places from where the samples were taken” Paswan said in a tweet giving detailed addresses of each of the places from where water samples were collected.

Some of the areas where water samples for testing were collected from are — Burari, Krishi Bhawan, 12, Janpath, Mandoli, Pitam Pura, Ashok Nagar, Seema Puri, Karawal Nagar 

Taking up Paswan’s challenge to prove the BIS survey wrong, the AAP government said it will form 32 teams to collect drinking water samples from across the city and the test results will be put in public domain within a month.

Delhi Jal Board’s Chief Water Analyst Sanjay Sharma, said that under the water testing exercise, expected to begin within a week, five samples each will be collected from 272 wards. 
Water samples will also be tested from the 11 locations, from where the BIS had collected specimen.

