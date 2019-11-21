Home Cities Delhi

JNU row: ABVP stages protest, demands HRD minister's resignation

The student organisation began the protest march from Mandi House and plans to head towards Shastri Bhawan, which houses the HRD Ministry.

Published: 21st November 2019 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: RSS' students wing ABVP on Thursday demanded the resignation of Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' over the proposed hostel fee hike in JNU.

"First of all we are not the student wing of BJP, and we have always stood for students no matter which party leads the government," ABVP's state secretary Siddharth Yadav said during a march from Mandi House to MHRD against the proposed hostel fee hike in JNU.

"We are here to stand for students' right and we demad resignation of MHRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on this issue," he added.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students have been protesting for the past several days demanding a complete rollback of a proposed hike in hostel fees, along with reconvening of the Inter-Hall Administration meeting that had passed the proposed fee hike on October 28.

The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) also demanded the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, claiming he had lost the faith of students and the teachers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad ABVP protest JNU protests JNU students protest
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp