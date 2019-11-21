JNU row: ABVP stages protest, demands HRD minister's resignation

By IANS

NEW DELHI: RSS' students wing ABVP on Thursday demanded the resignation of Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' over the proposed hostel fee hike in JNU.

"First of all we are not the student wing of BJP, and we have always stood for students no matter which party leads the government," ABVP's state secretary Siddharth Yadav said during a march from Mandi House to MHRD against the proposed hostel fee hike in JNU.

"We are here to stand for students' right and we demad resignation of MHRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on this issue," he added.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students have been protesting for the past several days demanding a complete rollback of a proposed hike in hostel fees, along with reconvening of the Inter-Hall Administration meeting that had passed the proposed fee hike on October 28.

The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) also demanded the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, claiming he had lost the faith of students and the teachers.