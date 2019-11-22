Home Cities Delhi

Delhi AQI in very poor range but relief likely on Saturday

According to Safar India, the overall Delhi AQI is in the higher end of the very poor category and in some locations are in a higher category but now, will start to show signs of improvement.

Published: 22nd November 2019 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 09:57 PM   |  A+A-

AQI

An increase in surface and boundary layer wind speeds from Friday will continue for the next two days. (Photo | EPS, Shekhar Yadav)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi's air quality index (AQI) has deteriorated sharply to 339 on Friday with a toxic haze covering the city and neighbouring areas but relief is likely to come on Saturday as wind speed provides ventilation for the pollutants.

According to Safar India, the overall Delhi AQI is in the higher end of the very poor category and in some locations are in a higher category but now, will start to show signs of improvement.

An increase in surface and boundary layer wind speeds from Friday will continue for the next two days. The condition is forecast to improve significantly by Saturday to the lower end of the very poor category, and further improvement to the poor category is expected by November 24, Safar India said.

The high wind speed is likely to flush out accumulated pollutants over the Delhi region. The fire counts, as per SAFAR multi-satellite product estimate, is 141, with significant reduction from the last two days counts are partly due to satellites' inability to detect fire during cloudy conditions.

The stubble transport-level winds are westerly and not very favorable for plume intrusion, thus no significant stubble impact is expecting for the next two days, the forecast said.

The extended range outlook indicates that a consecutive western disturbance is expected in the next few days and is likely to have a positive impact on the AQI of northwest India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Army Zojila pass
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp