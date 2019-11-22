Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government must pay Rs 3,500 crore dues for peripheral expressways: Centre to SC

Additional Solicitor General A N S Nadkarni, appearing for the Centre, referred to the affidavit and said the Delhi government should pay the dues.

Published: 22nd November 2019 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre told the Supreme Court on Friday that the Delhi government must pay "without fail" its dues of over Rs 3,500 crore as land acquisition cost for the eastern and western peripheral expressways aimed at de-congesting traffic in the national capital.

While eastern peripheral expressway envisages signal-free connectivity between Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gautam Budh Nagar (Greater Noida) and Palwal, the western Peripheral Expressway connects Kundli to Palwal via Manesar in Haryana.

Both are 135 km each.

In an affidavit filed in the apex court, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said that in pursuance to the top court's October 18 direction a meeting of committees of secretaries was held under the chairmanship of the cabinet secretary on November 11.

"It is submitted that after detailed deliberation at the meeting held on November 11, 2019, the committee passed the following recommendations: (i) Government of Delhi must pay its dues without fail including the immediate payment of Rs 1,000 crore as directed by the Supreme Court. The remaining payment shall be completed within one months' time," the affidavit said.

"(ii) Any further increase in cost on account of land acquisition shall be borne by Government of Delhi, UP and Haryana in the existing proportion of 50 per cent, 25 per cent and 25 per cent respectively as was decided earlier," it said.

The matter came up for hearing on Friday before a bench comprising justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta.

Additional Solicitor General A N S Nadkarni, appearing for the Centre, referred to the affidavit and said the Delhi government should pay the dues.

As per the affidavit, governments of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh "have not deposited their pending shares of Rs 3,668.21 crore and Rs 63.47 crore respectively in the Central pool".

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Delhi government, termed it as "unacceptable" and said they do not want to pay "anything more".

Rohatgi said that when the apex court had passed an order in 2005 on these expressways, the project cost was around Rs 800 crore which later escalated to over Rs 8,000 crore.

He said that as per earlier estimate, the Delhi government has already paid its share.

"Our (Delhi government) budgetary allocation is very very limited," Rohatgi said, adding, "Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are beneficiaries of this and they are developing townships along the expressways. I do not want to pay anything more. I have already paid around Rs 700 crore for this".

He said that the amount collected by the Delhi government under environment cess is around Rs 900 crore and they want to utilise it for buying environment-friendly electric buses.

The counsel appearing for Haryana said they have paid the amount in accordance with their liability of 25 per cent of the cost.

Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, assisting the apex court as an amicus curiae in the pollution matter, said Uttar Pradesh government has deposited around Rs 1,200 crore out of its share of 25 per cent.

The bench asked Delhi government to file a proper affidavit within 10 days with regard to the issue pertaining to share of the cost for the expressways.

On October 18, the top court had directed Delhi government to release Rs 1,000 crore, out of its pending share, as cost of land acquisition for both the expressways.

The amicus had earlier referred to the contents of a report which said the initial cost of land acquisition for both expressways was Rs 844 crore, which later escalated to Rs 8,462.03 crore.

The amicus had said that as per the report of the cabinet secretary, which was accepted by the apex court in February 2005, the cost of land acquisition is to be borne by governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana in the proportion of 50:25:25 respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi government Peripheral Expressway
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp