Gurugram civic body told to clear waste

It directed the Gurugram municipal commissioner to file a progress report by January 20, 2020, via email.

Published: 22nd November 2019 09:13 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has directed the municipal corporation of Gurugram to clear 25 lakh tonnes of legacy waste at Bandhwari landfill within six months and warned that failure to do so may result in coercive action, including non-payment of salaries.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said there is a need to take “meaningful and prompt” action by preparing an appropriate action plan in this regard to clear the legacy waste in shortest possible time. “This timeline is being fixed in view of the long time already gone in the process. It may be ensured that bio-remediation is carried out rather than mere mechanical separation,” said the bench comprising justices S P Wangdi and K Ramakrishnan.

The NGT warned that failure to comply may result in coercive action, including stoppage of salaries. It directed the Gurugram municipal commissioner to file a progress report by January 20, 2020, via email.

