Strikes will continue: JNUSU President after meeting with HRD panel

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru Students Union (JNUSU) on Friday announced that they will not call off the ongoing strike.

"There will be no compromise on demands. It is the stand of JNUSU that strike will not be called off," JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said after participating in a meeting with a high-power committee of the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) at JNU admin block.



The students are on protest after JNU administration gave its nod to the new hostel manual, including fee hike.

Meanwhile, JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar wrote a letter to Varsity faculty members to "sensitise" the students with the academic rules.

He said that it is in the interest of all the stakeholders that students and teachers adhere to the academic norms and academic calendar of the university.

"... This is an appeal to all Deans, Chairpersons and Faculty Members of JNU to sensitise the students with the academic rules. Also, request them to return to the classes and labs and resume their academic and research work so that the losses incurred already on these counts may be compensated," Kumar's letter said.

"It may be underlined here that if these academic requirements are not met in time, thousands of students may be affected damaging their future career prospects," it said.