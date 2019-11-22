Home Cities Delhi

Strikes will continue: JNUSU President after meeting with HRD panel

The JNU students are on protest after JNU administration gave its nod to the new hostel manual, including fee hike.

Published: 22nd November 2019 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

JNUSU, JNU protest

The JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru Students Union (JNUSU) on Friday announced that they will not call off the ongoing strike.

"There will be no compromise on demands. It is the stand of JNUSU that strike will not be called off," JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said after participating in a meeting with a high-power committee of the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) at JNU admin block.

ALSO READ: JNU protest forces Modi government rethink on IIT fee hike by 10 fold

The students are on protest after JNU administration gave its nod to the new hostel manual, including fee hike.

Meanwhile, JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar wrote a letter to Varsity faculty members to "sensitise" the students with the academic rules.

He said that it is in the interest of all the stakeholders that students and teachers adhere to the academic norms and academic calendar of the university.

"... This is an appeal to all Deans, Chairpersons and Faculty Members of JNU to sensitise the students with the academic rules. Also, request them to return to the classes and labs and resume their academic and research work so that the losses incurred already on these counts may be compensated," Kumar's letter said.

"It may be underlined here that if these academic requirements are not met in time, thousands of students may be affected damaging their future career prospects," it said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNUSU JNUTA JNU Strike JNU Protest JNU Fee hike JNUSU President HRD
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp