Delhi's air quality improves marginally due to increase in wind speed

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded a marginal improvement in the air quality on Saturday morning due to a slight increase in wind speed.

The overall air quality index in the city read 340 at 9 am, down from 360 at 4 pm on Friday.

Most of the air quality monitoring stations in Delhi recorded AQI in the very poor category.

Nehru Nagar was the most-polluted area with an AQI of 387, while Shadipur (268) was the least polluted.

Neighbouring Ghaziabad (380), Greater Noida (364), Gurgaon (310), Faridabad (318) and Noida (349) also recorded a slight dip in pollution levels.

Weather experts had earlier said an increase in wind speed would result in some improvement in air quality on Saturday and Sunday.

However, pollution is expected to increase again from Monday due to a dip in wind speed under the influence of a fresh western disturbance.