No intentions to run for Delhi CM post, says Hardeep Singh Puri

Taking to Twitter, Puri said that the "obstructionist and irresponsible attitude of Delhi government is evident on every issue pertaining to the welfare and benefit of the people of Delhi.'

Published: 24th November 2019 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said that he has no intentions to run for the Delhi Chief Minister's post.

Asked if he will run for Delhi Chief Minister's post, Puri told media here, "I have no such intentions. I was a bureaucrat and now I am a minister. There are several leaders in Delhi who are born and brought up here and are senior BJP leaders."

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister said that the "obstructionist and irresponsible attitude of Delhi government is evident on every issue pertaining to the welfare and benefit of the people of Delhi."

"It kept delaying the process of delineation of unauthorised colonies on various pretexts," Puri wrote on the micro-blogging site.

In another post, he wrote, "For many years we were told that the process of delineation of unauthorised colonies of Delhi was a complicated and long process. Several deadlines were missed. We have now decided to fast track this process to be completed in three months."

He further stated that the same "obstructionist attitude is evident as far as Delhi's urban mobility infrastructure is concerned."

"Rather than strengthening the existing urban mobility infrastructure like metro and buses in Delhi, the local government is resorting to election gimmicks," he added while criticising the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government.

"We are not against offering benefits to citizens, but firmly believe that if DTC had full fleet of 11,000 buses instead of just 4000 buses, the benefit to the citizens would have been more pronounced," he said. 

