Delhi's 'Mayur Utsav' returns for its second edition

NEW DELHI: The second edition of the two-day ‘Mayur Utsav’ in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar got underway on Sunday.

The opening day of the event saw sizzling performances by popular singers Mohit Chauhan and Shilpa Rao.

The event is organised by the Art, Culture and Language department of the Delhi government. While Chauhan and Rao got the audience grooving, Puran Bhatt wowed the Day 1 visitors with a puppet show.

Bhatt was conferred with the Sangeet Natak Akademi award in 2003. The opening day also saw a folk dance performance by Gajendra Rana.

On Monday, Rao will return for another gig. A shenai recital and a folk dance performance are also lined up on the day.