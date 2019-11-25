Home Cities Delhi

South MCD officials collect water samples from Delhi Jal Board tankers

While the Bharatiya Janata Party holds the administrative reins of all three civic bodies, the DJB comes under the direct control of the Aam Aadmi Party government.

Around 150 unauthorised colonies in Delhi are fully dependent on Delhi Jal Board water tankers for their day-to-day water requirements. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The politics over the Centre’s report labelling the water in the national capital as ‘unfit’ for consumption continued to be in spate on Sunday, with the south civic body taking samples from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for tests.

A team from South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) visited the Lajpat Nagar office of the DJB on Sunday and collected water samples from its tankers. The civic officials then took samples from the water trolley plant.

“A sizeable segment of Delhi’s population is still dependant on water provided through DJB tankers. We have received complaints from different SDMC zones that the water supplied was unfit for drinking. Hence, we decided to take samples from the tankers,” Bhupinder Gupta, chairperson, SDMC Standing Committee, said.

He added that the test reports would be made available in two days. The government has already dismissed the findings of the report.

“The tests would be done in our public health laboratories,” Gupta said.

