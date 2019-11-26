Bhavana Library receives national award by Nehru Yuva Kendra

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bhavana Library, Arts and Cultural Centre, Poozhanad has won a national award for the ‘Best youth-socio-cultural NGO’ of the year. The national award is instituted by Nehru Yuva Kendra, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The organisation received the award for its activities held between 2017 and 2018, especially for the innovative contribution to the village sector.

The award constitutes Rs 1 Lakh, plaque and a certificate.

The activities by the library for women, children and youth were appreciated by the jury.

The philanthropic activities, express library, 'Haritha Gramam' for farmers, 'Harishree' for children, training programmes including paper bag making, soap, lotion and candle are a few services provided by the organisation.

Civil service coaching, PSC coaching, anti-drug activities and environmental protection activities are organised by Bhavana Library at regular intervals.

