Delhi to get one more automatic driving test centre

The inauguration of the centre has been scheduled for the end of this month or the first week of December.

Published: 26th November 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 08:06 AM

An international driving licence aspirant undergoing test in Kakkanad. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Albin Mathew)

By Rahiba R Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will open one more Automatic Driving Test Centre (ADTC) in the city, enabling a camera-monitored check of driving skills, sans any human intervention.

The driving centre, the fifth of its kind in the national capital, will be located in Burari. The primary objective behind coming up with the centre is to make the process of issuing driving licence more transparent.

Four such centres — in Mayur Vihar Phase 1, Sarai Kale Khan, Vishwas Nagar and Shakur Basti — are functional since March.

“These centres have made driving tests more reliable. Earlier, inspection officers would monitor the candidates seeking driving licences and they often failed to detect flaws. There was also an element of corruption in the entire process. However, now every single manoeuvre of those taking the driving test would be tracked by a camera and even minor flaws would be detected. It would also ensure safe motoring on the roads,” a source told this newspaper.

“Those taking the test would have to drive through a live simulation of traffic on the road. The centre would not only enable online bookings but instant track results,” the source added.

There are 12 such driving test centres in the national capital.

As part of the tie-up between Delhi’s transport department and Maruti Suzuki India, the centres were set up by the latter. They are also maintained by the auto major.

“The testing centre at Burari is ready for inauguration, while work on another at Jharoda Kala has been completed. Our job was to ensure civil construction of the tracks at these two centres and get them automated. These have been taken care of. The transport department would now take care of the administrative side of things, which include biometrics, document verification and other formalities,” an officer from Maruti Suzuki India said.

