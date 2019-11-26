Home Cities Delhi

Supreme court seeks data on Delhi’s water quality

'We are shocked that water is polluted in Delhi and this blame game is going on,' a bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta observed.

Published: 26th November 2019 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court of India, New Delhi

Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of the controversy over supply of alleged unsafe drinking water in the national capital and asked the Delhi government and the Centre to come back with relevant data.

Slamming the Centre and state government for the blame game on water and air pollution in Delhi, the court directed them to submit a report within six weeks stating how they plan to tackle garbage disposal, air and water pollution.

ALSO READ | Delhi water quality: BJP, AAP prompt angry response from Venkaiah Naidu after clashing in Rajya Sabha 

“We are shocked that water is polluted in Delhi and this blame game is going on,” a bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta observed.

Reacting on the development, Dinesh Mohaniya, Vice Chairman Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said, “We will comply with all the directions of the Supreme Court,  Delhi Jal Board is collecting water samples on daily basis. Will submit them to the court but there is question as to why there is only concern about air and water of Delhi; Uttar Pradesh has so many polluted cities,”

ALSO READ | Delhi worse than hell: Apex court hauls up Centre, states on air pollution 

“The problem of governance, if any, cannot come in the way in dealing with such matters,” the bench said and asked the concerned authorities to sit and work out together to find out how to provide safe drinking water to the people.

The top court also directed the Delhi and the central government to finalise an action plan within 10 days for setting up air-purifying towers in different parts of the national capital.

According to the report released by Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on November 16, water in the national capital was most unsafe among 21 major Indian cities.

However, CM Kejriwal claimed that 98.5 per cent of the 1.5 lakh water samples tested by Delhi Jal Board between January and October this year were found to be safe.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi water quality SC on delhi water quality Delhi air pollution
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Activist Bindu Ammini arguing with AHP national secretary Pratheesh Viswanath and BJP leader CG Rajagopal at Kochi Police Commissioner office on Tuesday morning. (Photo | EPS)
Bindu Ammini attacked with pepper spray on way to Sabarimala with Trupti Desai
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp