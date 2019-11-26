Home Cities Delhi

Worried about indirect democracy: Delhi CM Kejriwal

CM Arvind Kejriwal stressed the need for a democracy where people can participate directly.

Published: 26th November 2019 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the inauguration of Commonwealth Youth Parliament at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha on Monday

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the inauguration of Commonwealth Youth Parliament at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha on Monday | Parveen negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While addressing the inaugural function of Commonwealth Youth Parliament session at Delhi Assembly on Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he is worried about the “indirect form of democracy” that that world is witnessing right now. 

The 10th Commonwealth Youth Parliament is being hosted at the Delhi Legislative Assembly and will be attended by over 47 delegates from 24 different countries who will discover the functioning of the Indian parliament.

“I believe that democracy is not a stagnant process, it is a dynamic process, it keeps on evolving as the human civilisation goes on. The different forms of democracy that are currently being practiced are indirect. The power to spend the budget and other such decision should be directly in the hands of people, “ the CM said.

ALSO READ: Stealth and 'Pawar play' in Maharashtra

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who was also present, said in the Parliament, all stakeholders have a right to present their views and “listening to Opposition is the basis of parliamentary democracy”.

“The four Ds — dialogue, dissent, discussion and decision are the founding principles of a parliamentary democracy. All the parties are heard and their views are respected. We are working towards strengthening the system of democracy and collective thinking and discussion. The problems of the modern world need out of box thinking to create innovative solutions.” said Birla.

Delhi Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel who is the host of the three-day event and Emilia Monjowa Lifaka, chairperson of the Executive Committee, Common Parliamentary Association (CPA), were present.  

ALSO READ: Youth Congress holds protest against BJP-led govt formation in Maharashtra

“This event is being organised to encourage the youth’s participation in legislative procedures and decision making. Commonwealth Youth Parliament will be an opportunity to demonstrate the role and purpose of the legislature as an institution for democracy and good governance” Goel said.

Lifaka invoked the teachings of former PM Jawaharlal Nehru and Nobel laureate Mother Teresa about democracy and the people of India.

While addressing the inaugural function of Commonwealth Youth Parliament session at Delhi Assembly on Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he is worried about the “indirect form of democracy” that that world is witnessing right now. 

The 10th Commonwealth Youth Parliament is being hosted at the Delhi Legislative Assembly and will be attended by over 47 delegates from 24 different countries who will discover the functioning of the Indian parliament.

“I believe that democracy is not a stagnant process, it is a dynamic process, it keeps on evolving as the human civilisation goes on. The different forms of democracy that are currently being practiced are indirect. The power to spend the budget and other such decision should be directly in the hands of people, “ the CM said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who was also present, said in the Parliament, all stakeholders have a right to present their views and “listening to Opposition is the basis of parliamentary democracy”.

“The four Ds — dialogue, dissent, discussion and decision are the founding principles of a parliamentary democracy. All the parties are heard and their views are respected. We are working towards strengthening the system of democracy and collective thinking and discussion. The problems of the modern world need out of box thinking to create innovative solutions.” said Birla.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel who is the host of three-day event and Emilia Monjowa Lifaka, chairperson of the Executive Committee, Common Parliamentary Association (CPA), were present.  

“This event is being organised to encourage the youth’s participation in legislative procedures and decision making. Commonwealth Youth Parliament will be an opportunity to demonstrate the role and purpose of legislature as an institution for democracy and good governance” Goel said.

Lifaka invoked the teachings of former PM Jawaharlal Nehru and Nobel laureate Mother Teresa about democracy and the people of India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Commonwealth Youth Parliament India democracy
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Activist Bindu Ammini arguing with AHP national secretary Pratheesh Viswanath and BJP leader CG Rajagopal at Kochi Police Commissioner office on Tuesday morning. (Photo | EPS)
Bindu Ammini attacked with pepper spray on way to Sabarimala with Trupti Desai
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp