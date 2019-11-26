Worried about indirect democracy: Delhi CM Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While addressing the inaugural function of Commonwealth Youth Parliament session at Delhi Assembly on Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he is worried about the “indirect form of democracy” that that world is witnessing right now.

The 10th Commonwealth Youth Parliament is being hosted at the Delhi Legislative Assembly and will be attended by over 47 delegates from 24 different countries who will discover the functioning of the Indian parliament.

“I believe that democracy is not a stagnant process, it is a dynamic process, it keeps on evolving as the human civilisation goes on. The different forms of democracy that are currently being practiced are indirect. The power to spend the budget and other such decision should be directly in the hands of people, “ the CM said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who was also present, said in the Parliament, all stakeholders have a right to present their views and “listening to Opposition is the basis of parliamentary democracy”.

“The four Ds — dialogue, dissent, discussion and decision are the founding principles of a parliamentary democracy. All the parties are heard and their views are respected. We are working towards strengthening the system of democracy and collective thinking and discussion. The problems of the modern world need out of box thinking to create innovative solutions.” said Birla.

Delhi Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel who is the host of the three-day event and Emilia Monjowa Lifaka, chairperson of the Executive Committee, Common Parliamentary Association (CPA), were present.

“This event is being organised to encourage the youth’s participation in legislative procedures and decision making. Commonwealth Youth Parliament will be an opportunity to demonstrate the role and purpose of the legislature as an institution for democracy and good governance” Goel said.

Lifaka invoked the teachings of former PM Jawaharlal Nehru and Nobel laureate Mother Teresa about democracy and the people of India.

