Home Cities Delhi

Cut in service, utility charges; JNUSU firm on total rollback

Partial relaxation done after a high-powered panel on Monday submitted a report to JNU

Published: 27th November 2019 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

JNUSU, JNU protest

In a strongly worded reaction, the JNUSU asked the administration to think twice before 'testing the patience' of students. (File Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After giving concession to candidates under the BPL category and taking back the hike on security deposit, the JNU administration announced a cut in service and utility charges but the dissenting students’ union remained firm on its demand of a rollback. 

The decision of giving a cut was made after a high-powered committee, set up by the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD), on Monday submitted a report with recommendations to the university administration.  

ALSO READ | No fee hike without taking JNU students on board: HRD panel

The estimated utility and service charges in the hostels, which is Rs 2,000 per month, including electricity and water charges of Rs 300 a month, came under scrutiny.  The panel has recommended that Rs 1,000 may be charged per month in place of Rs 2,000 towards the utility and service charges for all the students.  It also recommended  75 per cent reduction in the utility and service charges for all eligible BPL students who would be charged Rs 500 in place of Rs 2,000 per month.

In a statement, Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union said the administration should “think twice before engaging in such juvenile stunts and testing the patience of the students”. 

“On the substantive issue of this so-called concession, the administration has no idea as to how it is going to implement the so-called relief for BPL Students. The vice-chancellor in an interview has himself acknowledged the same...,” JNUSU said.

ALSO READ | Strikes, lathi charges and water cannons: JNU's unending tryst with the spotlight

“In reality, the administration has never had any data on BPL students because no such estimation was made by the government since 2002 and the definition of the BPL as those with annual earnings of Rs 27,000 per annum is itself hotly contested.” 

The JNU administration had earlier announced a concession of 50 per cent for all students in the service and utility charges apart from 75 per cent concession for eligible BPL category students for the same.

“The very idea of utility and service charge is outrageous and unacceptable.  The amount they suggested is untenable and students will have to drop out if this sustains,” JNUSU said, adding that student leaders participated in the dialogue in the right spirit.  

“When they speedily bring out their recommendations, they may please take note of yet another illegal procedural manoeuvre by the JNU admin. Our demands are just and reasonable and any action by the HPC facilitating them can be the only condition for a return to normalcy as all parties wish for,” it said.  

‘Think twice before engaging in juvenile stunt’

In a strongly worded reaction, the JNUSU asked the administration to think twice before “testing the patience” of students.

“The administration should think twice before engaging in such juvenile stunts and testing the patience of the students,” the JNUSU said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNUSU JNUTA
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Save Water: If not for us at least for them | Awareness Video
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp