Traffic hits Central Delhi after protest at Mandi House by disabled people for Railway jobs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Traffic crawled on the roads in central Delhi on Tuesday due to a protest at Mandi House by scores of disabled people, who had applied for Group D jobs with the Indian Railways last year.



Commuters travelling on Vikas Marg from Laxmi Nagar to ITO were affected by the demonstration. The police had barricaded one stretch of Bhagwan Das Road, while Sikandra Road also remained closed partially. ITO, which already sees a huge traffic flow, saw vehicles almost come to a halt as they converged at the busy intersection due to the protest.

The protesters from different parts of the country had gathered at the Mandi House circle in the wee hours of Tuesday. About 200 in number, the protesters said they gathered due to concerns of the candidates who cleared the 2018 Railway Recruitment Board Group D examination.



The result, which was declared in March 2019, was reportedly declared invalid a few days later, with a number of seats and disability categories being added to the reserved category.

There were concerns among these people that there had been no proper communication by the Railway Board on the matter.



Last month as well, there were protests following which the chief commissioner for persons with disabilities recommended to the Railway Board to recalculate the zone-wise vacancies for each category of disability.



The Indian Railways were also asked to look into specific instances of appointment of persons with disabilities who have scored less than zonal cut off marks and the protest was called off.

Traffic advisory



The traffic police advised commuters moving towards Tran-Yamuna region to use alternate routes as the Signature Bridge carriageway remains closed from Khajauri to Timarpur till December 11 midnight.



Old Wazirabad Bridge, Khajuri Chowk and Manju Ka Tila will remain highly congested.