Demarcation of unauthorised colonies in Delhi to be completed by December

According to an official, boundaries of 200 unauthorised colonies have been uploaded for seeking suggestions from resident welfare associations.

Published: 28th November 2019 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi unauthorised colonies

Representational image (File photo)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is racing against time to finish demarcation of 1,731 unauthorised colonies by end of next month for timely issuance of ownership certificate for properties. 

The agency has completed demarcating boundaries of 625 colonies, raised illegally on government or agricultural land, so far and maps of 200 such settlements are already up on its web portal for resident welfare association (RWAs) to submit their objections and suggestions.

The dedicated portal to upload the boundaries of unauthorised colonies of Delhi was launched by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday.

"So far, boundaries of 200 unauthorised colonies have been uploaded for seeking suggestions from RWAs. They can submit their feedback within 15 days. However, the job for demarcation of 625 colonies has been finished and boundaries of remaining 1,106 colonies of Delhi will be done and uploaded by 31 December so that we can start issuing conveyance deed," said an official.

The agency plans to hand over ownership certificates to 100-150 people in December. A Beta version of the separate portal, for trial, will be launched soon for registration of residents of the unauthorised colonies applying for ownership rights, said the official.

The website will be ready for uploading documents by November 30 and claimants would be able to submit their applications by December 16. "We are committed to the future development of Delhi. After a detailed and stabilised trial of this portal for uploading information, property owners in these unauthorised colonies will be able to upload their details on this portal for ownership rights," said the official.

The authority is delineating the boundaries in collaboration of Survey of India and revenue department of Delhi government using the satellite images of 2015 as the cut-off date. 

