Home Cities Delhi

Ex-CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda talks of Greater Haryana with Delhi as capital

This government has been formed on the basis of selfishness. Vote kisi ki, support kisi aur ko (votes were given to someone different and support is given to someone else).

Published: 28th November 2019 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Leader of Opposition and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday talked of creating a Vishal (Greater) Haryana as the state was the result of a division of East Punjab between Punjabi-speaking and Hindi-speaking areas.

Hooda suggested that some districts of western Uttar Pradesh should be merged to form a greater Haryana with its capital at Delhi.

Hooda also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) government, which today completed one month, saying “it has not been able to even finalise its common minimum programme in this time.”

“This government has been formed on the basis of selfishness. Vote kisi ki, support kisi aur ko (votes were given to someone different and support is given to someone else). The mandate should be respected in a democracy.’’

Admitting that there was abnormal delay in announcing the new state leadership by the party high command and also much delay in ticket allocation, Hooda said had both the decisions been taken in advance the Congress could have been in a position to return to power.

“That was a blemish on our part as we were caught short of campaign time. Still, we managed to increase our seats from 15 (in 2014 Assembly elections) to 31,” he said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhupinder Singh Hooda BJP JJP govt
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp