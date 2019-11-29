Home Cities Delhi

Delhi​ Police's women patrol unit gets flak over scooty colour

The twitter fumed over the new colour code, pink, for the Delhi​ Police's women patrol.

Published: 29th November 2019 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi​ Police's women patrol unit

Delhi​ Police's women patrol unit (Photo | ANI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A 16-member women patrolling team, which was spotted in the streets of north-east Delhi, triggered a controversy on Thursday over gender stereotypes as the patrolling unit was assigned eight pink-coloured scooters for the task.

The twitter fumed over the new colour code, pink, for the women patrol. A user commented, "Why pink though? Is it because they're women? Why the f... the scooty looks like a pink chess board? Simple Vespa would be enough."

Another user posted, "Ah yes, give them bright pink vehicles which every criminal can easily recognize. Everyone knows that criminals are afraid of the color pink. Kudos @DelhiPolice, out of the box thinking saves the day."

Yet another read, "#delhipolice Delhi women police petroling on pink scooty..different from men ... but Y choose pink colour? Colour discrimination???.@DelhiPolice."

"Is this pink-flowery equipment going to instil fear among criminals of Delhi? Why not give a Bullet to the women constables? At least it will force them to stay fit to handle its weight. This is sheer waste of money", added another.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi​ Police women patrol Delhi​ Police Delhi​ Police women scooty Delhi​ Police scooty
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp