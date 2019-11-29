Delhi High Court permits bar elections at Tis Hazari, Karkardooma district courts on December 13

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday allowed elections of the bar associations at Tis Hazari and Karkardooma district courts here to be held on December 13.

The elections of the bar associations at Tis Hazari and Karkardooma courts were earlier scheduled to be held on November 5 and 7 respectively.

However, they were stayed by the high court following the November 2 clash between lawyers and police here.

A bench of Justices G S Sistani and Anup Jairam Bhambhani said the elections shall be monitored by retired Justice Kailash Gambhir at Tis Hazari court and by retired Justice Vinod Goel at Karkardooma courts.

The high court had on November 4 postponed the elections till further orders.

Lawyers and police had clashed at the Tis Hazari court complex here on November 2 during which at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured while many vehicles vandalised or set on fire, according to officials.