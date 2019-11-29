Kejriwal taking credit for tackling pollution, dengue without doing anything: Prakash Javadekar
NEW DELHI: Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday accused Arvind Kejriwal government of taking credit for pollution mitigation and prevention of dengue without doing anything on it.
Javadekar released an RTI-based report brought out by BJP-linked think tank Public Policy Research Centre which claimed that the fiscal deficit of the Delhi government has increased by 80 times in the past two years.