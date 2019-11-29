Home Cities Delhi

PIL for CCTV cameras, police officers in buses; Delhi HC seeks government's stand

The petition, by Anti Corruption Council of India, has claimed that the state government and transport department have done 'nothing' to ensure security of women on the buses.

Delhi HC

Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Thursday sought response of the AAP government, its transport department and the police on a PIL seeking directions to them to install CCTV cameras and deploy one cop in all DTC and cluster buses in the city.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice regarding the plea which alleged that passengers, especially women, are not safe on the buses which have become a “hub” of eve-teasing and theft.

The petition, by Anti Corruption Council of India, has claimed that the state government and transport department have done “nothing” to ensure security of women on the buses.

It has sought directions to the Delhi government to deploy one police officer as well as install CCTV cameras on each public transport bus in the city along with installing tracking devices on the buses to detect their locations in real-time.    

High tech transport

The buses are equipped with ultra-modern facilities and state-of-the-art features like GPS trackers, 14 panic buttons with hooters, CCTV surveillance cameras with control rooms to improve women’s safety,  and hydraulic lifts for the convenience of the differently-abled commuters   

Comments

