Rains, wind gift Delhi best air in 55 days; mercury to dip

NEW DELHI: Light rains and high-velocity winds ensured that Delhiites enjoy the best air quality on Thursday apart from bringing down temperature in the city and neighbouring region. The overall Air Quality Index was 106, the best since October 5, when it was 98.

The joy could be short-lived as the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) predicted the AQI to slip from ‘satisfactory’ level to marginally ‘poor’ category by November 30.

The twin factors of rains and winds also caused the mercury to fall as the maximum temperature recorded was 22 degree Celsius, which is lower than the season’s usual temperature.

“We are expecting a further dip in the minimum temperature on the weekend while the maximum temperature will go up by two notches and stay around 24 degree Celsius in next two-three days,” IMD) senior scientist Kuldeep Srivastava said.

According to Skymet Weather, the combination of rain and northerly winds has already turned the weather cold.

Hail in Ghaziabad

Rain and hail were reported in Ghaziabad district. Day temperature also came down as a result there

on Thursday.