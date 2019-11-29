Home Cities Delhi

Strict action if minimum pay not ensured: Gopal Rai

Last month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that around 55 lakh workers in the city would benefit from the increased minimum wages.

Published: 29th November 2019 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Gopal Rai

AAP leader Gopal Rai (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after the Delhi government notified new minimum wages rules, Labour Minister Gopal Rai held a review meeting with top officials of the department and contractors on Thursday.

According to a government official, the labour minister warned officials of strict action if they fail to ensure compliance with minimum wages rules in the national capital.

“Apart from 138 representatives from various departments, 71 contractors attended the review meeting, where the minister warned of strict action for failure in compliance with new minimum wages rules,” the official said.

Last month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that around 55 lakh workers in the city would benefit from the increased minimum wages. The move would be effective in reducing poverty and dealing with the economic slowdown, he had said, adding that the step would lead to an increase in demand and production, and generate employment.

The enhanced minimum wages for unskilled workers have been fixed at around Rs 14,842 per month, for semi-skilled workers at Rs 16,341 per month and for skilled workers at Rs 17,991 per month. The government has removed 1,373 contractors so far for not paying minimum wages to their workers. 

The AAP government had on October 18 welcomed SC’s decision to upheld its March 2017 notification on higher minimum wages. The state government had fixed the minimum wages based on the average prices of food items and clothing, and other necessities like housing and electricity.                

(With agency inputs)

Raised pay

The enhanced minimum wages for unskilled workers have been fixed at around I14,842 per month, for semi-skilled workers at I16,341 per month and for skilled workers at I17,991 per month. The govt has removed 1,373 contractors so far for not paying minimum wages to workers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gopal Rai Minimum wages rule Delhi
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp