Delhi HC asks government to consider plea against hookahs

Delhi HC

Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the AAP government to consider a representation by SAD MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa against the easy availability of hookah in the national capital and take a decision in accordance with the law.

With the direction, a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar disposed of the plea by Sirsa, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA from Rajouri Garden here, seeking to stop use of hookahs in hotels, restaurants and eating joints, especially in non-smoking areas.

He had contended that use of hookahs was a health hazard, especially for non-smokers, and prohibited as per two notifications of 2017.

The court, while disposing of the plea, asked Sirsa to make a fresh representation to the government, which was asked to take a practicable decision on it as expeditiously as possible.

The bench also said if the government was going to take any action based on the representation, then it has to be done in accordance with the law, rules, regulations and policy being followed in respect of such matters and after giving a due hearing to the other side. 

On Monday night, over 17 people were arrested in Ghaziabad after police raided a restaurant and a bar that were serving hookah to their customers without a licence.      

(With agency inputs)

