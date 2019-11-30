JNU: HRD yet to take call on panel’s recommendations

Sumi Sukanya dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Human Resources Development Ministry on Friday indicated that a final view on following the recommendations of a high powered committee on Jawaharlal Nehru University is yet to be taken, despite continued protests by the students’ union.

The 3-member committee under former University Grants Commission chairman VS Chauhan was appointed by the government to recommend ways to restore normalcy on campus. Classes have been disrupted for over one month due to students’ protests over a proposed hike in hostel fee, among other charges.



In a meeting with four office-bearers of the JNUSU, who were part of the group that staged a demonstration outside the HRD office at the Shahstri Bhawan on Friday, senior officials said that the government is yet to take a decision on the suggestions by the panel.

“HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank will forward the recommendations to President Ram Nath Kovind, if he deems it fit. Once the President presents his views on it, we will send the report to the university,” a senior official said.

The protesting students, who have been demanding a complete rollback of the proposal to raise service and utility charges, want the report made public.

The Chauhan committee, in its report to the ministry that was submitted on Tuesday, advised against introducing any fee hike without following due procedure and consulting students’ representatives.

The committee has hinted at the larger problems on campus under the present vice-chancellor, who has neither been engaging with the students or faculty to settle the issue.

JNUSU members said that they will wait for a few days for the government to act on the HPC report.