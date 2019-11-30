Home Cities Delhi

Supreme Court ​defers lifting construction ban in Delhi, except for Pragati Maidan

The Centre assured that no pollution shall be permitted to be caused by the activity, following which the top court permitted the one-of request with certain riders.

Published: 30th November 2019 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has slammed the authorities for failing to curb air pollution, especially in Delhi where the air quality index has been consistently poor or in the severe range post Diwali. The apex court though made an exception when it came to construction activity for the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) at the Pragati Maidan, where the Trade Fair draws huge crowds.

Earlier this week during the hearing on air pollution matter, the apex court termed Delhi "worse than hell" in the backdrop of pollution (air, water and garbage) in the city.

At the end of the hearing, the Centre requested a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra to allow limited construction activity at the ITPO, to make the area ready for exhibition.

The Centre assured that no pollution shall be permitted to be caused by the activity, following which the top court permitted the one-of request with certain riders.

This direction is in sharp contrast to the principled position taken by the apex court, where it ordered zero-tolerance to any activity contributing to air pollution.

The Centre told the apex court: "There is only some work of seven days left to enable holding of these events, such as housekeeping and cleaning the halls, preparation of access ways from Bhairon Road, strengthening and compacting at Hall No. 5, compaction of approach road for movement of cargo trucks and fire tenders from Gate No. 5 to Hall A3-A5, laying of temporary electrical services and water supply lines etc."

The court during the hearing had earlier noted: "The reports and the scientific data indicating that large section of people are suffering from the dreaded diseases due to such air pollution such as Cancer, Asthma and various other diseases. Life span is adversely affected."

The court emphasized the states have redrawn its focus to recognise right to life is important right.

"Human life and health have been put in danger. In such scenario, why they should not be required to pay compensation to such persons who are being affected by inadequate arrangement to check the air pollution, non-lifting of garbage, waste which add ultimately to the pollution", said the court.

However, now it has allowed the construction activity at ITPO.

The apex court has also asked the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to submit a report regarding lifting the restriction of the other construction activity.

"Let the report be submitted by the CPCB. Then we will take a call whether we have to relax the restrictions that have been imposed. List after 10 days," said the court.

The absence of any construction activity in Delhi, many daily-wagers have been left in lurch, and potentially having to scamper for funds during the peak winter season.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pragati Maidan Delhi construction ban Delhi pollution
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp