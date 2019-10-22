Delhi BJP complaints to Lokayukta over Kejriwal's picture on pink tickets

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP has filed a complaint with the Lokayukta accusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of "misusing his power" by getting his photograph printed on the tickets that will be issued to women passengers for free travel in DTC and cluster buses.

Pink tickets having face value of Rs 10 each will be given to women commuters from October 29 under the Delhi government's free ride scheme.

The government will then reimburse the transporter based on the number of such tickets issued.

Besides complaining to the Delhi Lokayukta, leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, also submitted a memorandum to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal urging him to stop the "blatant misuse of power" by Kejriwal.

It is important to stop the Delhi government from printing and circulating tickets to "avoid the wasteful expenditure of government exchequer", Gupta said.

"If the move to forestall the printing of photographs on tickets is not immediately taken, the misuse of power for personal glorification will set in motion dismantling democratic process," the petition said.

Printing of chief minister's photograph on pink tickets is not a paid advertisement as the Delhi government has paid no money to the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), the petition said.

"The supposedly public welfare scheme is not a personal scheme of CM Arvind Kejriwal. It is funded by the hard-earned taxpayers' money and should not be used to further one's own political ambitions. It is not only immoral but all illegal," the petition said.

However, a senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader questioned the BJP and said, "Our Prime Minister's photo is there on all the banners of schemes like Ayushmann Bharat, etc. Why does BJP not complain about it?"