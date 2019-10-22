Delhi government to organise four-day laser show aims to curb bursting of crackers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to discourage people from bursting crackers during Diwali, the Delhi government has planned a ‘laser Diwali’ show at Connaught Place.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday that the four-day event would commence on October 26, and people from the entire city were welcome to take part in it and celebrate the festival of lights.

“The Delhi government will celebrate a grand Diwali festival in Connaught Place. I heartily invite all the people of Delhi to come and celebrate a pollution-free and cracker-free Diwali with us. The Delhi government has scheduled a four-day grand laser show from October 26 to the 29th, every evening from 6 pm to 10 pm,” said the chief minister.

People out in Connaught Place, which was busy with shoppers on Monday evening, ahead of Diwali | Parveen Negi

Expecting a large crowd, the government has made arrangements for special parking facilities in nearby locations, including Shivaji Stadium, and electric vehicles will be deployed to take people from one location to another.

As per the plan, which has been approved by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, the event will be inaugurated by Baijal and Kejriwal.

According to the government, no entry passes would be required for the laser show, and the whole of Connaught Place will be decorated with laser lights. The shows will take place with intervals of one hour, and various art and cultural programmes will also be held. There will also be food courts and markets in the festival.

The national capital sees a sharp rise in air pollution after Diwali celebrations every year, with the city engulfed in a thick blanket of toxic smog that lingers for days. Emergency measures such as stopping all construction work, a hike in parking charges and spraying of water in the air are implemented to bring down the level of dust in the air.

The Aam Aadmi Party government has announced a series of measures to curb pollution in Delhi.