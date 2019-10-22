‘Don’t imitate foreign education system’: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia cautioned school principals on Monday against trying to imitate foreign education systems and asked them to analyse their approach, customise and then implement it, keeping in mind the nature of the education system in India.

Sisodia, who is also the education minister, was interacting with principals of government schools who were back from training at Cambridge University named Inspiring Leadership Improvement Programme.

“I have found that education systems of many countries are just replicating the well-established systems of other countries. That should not be the case here. I don’t want a ‘copy-paste’ job.

“I want you to understand the methods of teaching, analyse their approach, get inspired, customise it to suit the needs of our children and then implement it. That’s how we should utilise this programme,” he said.

He stressed on the need to train teachers to enhance the quality of education.