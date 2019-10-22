Home Cities Delhi

Fire service to keep extra vigil at 22 hotspots during Diwali in Delhi

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) has identified 22 hotspots in the city to keep round-the-clock vigil over the two days of Diwali — October 26 and 27.

Published: 22nd October 2019 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) has identified 22 hotspots in the city to keep round-the-clock vigil over the two days of Diwali — October 26 and 27.

According to the DFS, the number of fire calls doubles during the festival, so the authority has come up with a detailed action plan that includes deployment of motorcycles and minivans equipped with water pumps, in addition to the fire tenders.

“The Diwali action plan is ready. Very soon we will advertise in the media in order to create awareness among the public. Our staff is trained, but we are doing a revision of sorts to prepare for the two days of Diwali, when we receive double the normal number of calls reporting fires,” said Vipin Kental, Director, DFS.

The hotspots have been identified mostly on the basis of feedback from officials and observations over the years about where incidents of fire occur frequently, Kental said.Working together with the government and other environment agencies the fire service anticipates, that as per the Supreme Court’s order last year which stated community fire display at open grounds and community centers, there will deployment for that to.

“Although the detail of how and where the open grounds for community fire crackers display is still to be worked out, we are ready” added director who said that people should be utmost careful while display of crackers, if any.

In some areas, where there is no fire station and the roads are too narrow for a fire tender, the DFS has decided to deploy motorcycles and four-wheelers fitted with high-powered water pumps. These will be used by the first emergency responders in case of a fire.

The DFS will be dealing with Diwali fires amid a staff crunch. Of the 2,367 sanctioned posts for firemen in DFS, 1,598 were filled in September, and 769 are vacant.Of the 1,598 newly appointed firemen, 500 are fresh recruits, according to a recent report. The manpower is distributed across 61 fire stations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Fire Service Diwali
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp