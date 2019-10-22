Home Cities Delhi

L-G reviews multi-modal plans for Metro stations

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday reviewed the progress of implementation of 40 Multi-Modal Integration (MMI) plans at Metro stations in the national capital.

Published: 22nd October 2019 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday reviewed the progress of implementation of 40 Multi-Modal Integration (MMI) plans at Metro stations in the national capital.Chairing a review meeting on the day, the L-G recommended facilities for the unfettered movement of pedestrians and measures to reduce congestion around Metro stations.

Approved by United Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC), the multi-modal integration plans have been firmed up for Phase 3 Metro lines. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has set sights on implementing the project within the next six months, with focus on boosting pedestrian facilities.

“The Additional Commissioner (Planning), UTTIPEC also made a detailed presentation on the status of preparation of MMI plans by DMRC for implementation on the ground by various executing agencies before the Lieutenant Governor,” read an official statement.

The DMRC has informed the L-G that it has submitted 40 revised drawings of MMI to UTTIPEC based on actual site conditions and updated traffic surveys for approval before going ahead with execution, the statement said.

Focus on pedestrian facilities
The Lieutenant Governor sought more pedestrian facilities at Metro stations and measures to reduce congestion

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anil Baijal Multi-Modal Integration Metro stations
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp