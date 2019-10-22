L-G reviews multi-modal plans for Metro stations

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday reviewed the progress of implementation of 40 Multi-Modal Integration (MMI) plans at Metro stations in the national capital.Chairing a review meeting on the day, the L-G recommended facilities for the unfettered movement of pedestrians and measures to reduce congestion around Metro stations.

Approved by United Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC), the multi-modal integration plans have been firmed up for Phase 3 Metro lines. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has set sights on implementing the project within the next six months, with focus on boosting pedestrian facilities.

“The Additional Commissioner (Planning), UTTIPEC also made a detailed presentation on the status of preparation of MMI plans by DMRC for implementation on the ground by various executing agencies before the Lieutenant Governor,” read an official statement.

The DMRC has informed the L-G that it has submitted 40 revised drawings of MMI to UTTIPEC based on actual site conditions and updated traffic surveys for approval before going ahead with execution, the statement said.

