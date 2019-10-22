Home Cities Delhi

No corruption taint on my government, claims Arvind Kejriwal

Addressing the volunteers of the Aam Aadmi Party in Rohini, Kejriwal said there were fights and conflicts in every family and it was the same within the AAP.

Published: 22nd October 2019 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo |Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said not a “single paisa” of corruption was found against his government as he assured AAP volunteers that till he was alive, the party would remain “honest”.

Addressing the volunteers of the Aam Aadmi Party in Rohini, Kejriwal said there were fights and conflicts in every family and it was the same within the AAP.

“A volunteer complained to me about conflicts and fights within the party. Fights and conflicts can happen in any family, but one thing I want to assure you is that you will never hear about corruption or dishonesty in the party or in the government-run by us till I am alive,” he said.

The AAP supremo said in the last five years, a lot of work was done by the Delhi government, but not a “single paisa of corruption was reported against us”.Motivating the party cadre, he said they should fight the Delhi Assembly polls, due early next year, not for the AAP but for the country’s development.

On the cancellation of his Denmark visit, Kejriwal claimed that no one invited BJP mayors to such prestigious conferences, because “everyone knows the reality of the MCD”.The AAP supremo was not able to attend the C-40 Climate Summit in Denmark on October 11 after the Ministry of External Affairs refused political clearance to his visit. He claimed his government’s work gained more popularity after he wasn’t allowed to visit Denmark.

‘Lot of work, but not a paisa of graft’
The AAP supremo said in the last five years, a lot of work was done by the Delhi government, but not a “single paisa of corruption was reported against us”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp