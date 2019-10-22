Home Cities Delhi

North civic body to cut Bhalaswa waste in phases

To meet its target of reducing solid waste piling up at the Bhalaswa landfill, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has planned to carry out its work in a phase-wise manner.

Published: 22nd October 2019 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To meet its target of reducing solid waste piling up at the Bhalaswa landfill, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has planned to carry out its work in a phase-wise manner. A senior North MCD official, who is overseeing the project, said work on reducing solid waste would be done in five phases, each of which will see 15 trommels being deployed.

“In total, 50 trommels are to be brought in to meet our target. However, all trommels can’t be deployed together at one place, as they need space to be set up. Hence, we have decided to implement our plan in a phase-wise manner. Once waste is removed, there will be space to deploy more of them,” the official said.
At present, four trommels are being operated at the landfill and four more would be added by next week, the official said. The landfill presently holds around 80-90 lakh tonnes of waste and more than 2,000 tonnes of waste are dumped at the site every day.

In July, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had asked all three civic bodies to junk plans of capping the landfill’s holding capacity by boosting greenery on it. It also suggested biomining and bioremediation to reduce the mounds of garbage.

North MCD is the custodian of Bhalaswa landfill.Civic officials said each trammel is equipped to process 300 tonnes of solid waste daily.

