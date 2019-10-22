PWD to give new look to major roads in south Delhi

Rahiba R Parveen By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Government’s Public Works Department (PWD) is going to give a new look to roads in south Delhi, beginning with some selected stretches. The work will include revamping and recreating parking and pedestrian areas, and beautification.

“We are starting the street-scaping work in South Delhi from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to Ashram, and from Mayapuri to Moti Bagh,” a senior official from the PWD told this newspaper, requesting anonymity.

The tender has been received and work has been awarded for the AIIMS-Ashram stretch, which is 2.5 kilometres long. The Mayapuri-Moti Bagh stretch is 8 kilometres long and the bids have been received but they are under process for award of the contract, the official added.

The Mayapuri-Moti Bagh stretch has major intersections, four flyovers and three Delhi metro stations. The stretch carries heavy vehicular traffic every day, and has discontinuous intersections and unsafe crossings. Similarly, on the AIIMS-Ashram stretch, many link roads from surrounding areas meet the main road. The smaller road just outside the Gate No. 2 of AIIMS is in a completely broken state.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been trying to get broken roads in the city repaired. He first asked MLAs from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party to identify broken roads and potholes in their constituencies, and last week he set deadlines for the Public Works Department to fix the identified potholes and repair uneven and broken roads across the city.

The street-scaping of these south Delhi roads will go beyond road repairs and include horticulture work, building of cycle tracks, repair of footpaths and renovation of pedestrian areas.