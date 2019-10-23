Home Cities Delhi

‘AAP has funds at disposal for people’s welfare’

Vice Chairperson of Dialogue and Development Commission Jasmine Shah said the Delhi government has enough funds for the welfare of the people.

Published: 23rd October 2019 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vice Chairperson of Dialogue and Development Commission Jasmine Shah said the Delhi government has enough funds for the welfare of the people.

Claiming that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is running an honest administration in the city, Shah said that his party is able to provide free electricity and has proposed for free public transport for women without adding any new taxes as it is honest.

On being asked how the funding is being done, he said Delhi’s budget has been doubled in the last five years. “It has gone up from Rs 31,000 crore to Rs 60,000 crore. There has been a doubling of budget. This shows the honesty with which the funds have been managed,” Shah said.

Shah said that the government has reduced tax rates, as he said the party believes if the tax rates are high, people will avoid paying them.

He explained that if one is running an honest government, they will have a lot of public funding at their disposal.“The government will also fund free travel for women in public transport,” added Shah.

(With inputs from IANS)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp