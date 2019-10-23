After Cabinet OK on illegal colonies, Gautam Gambhir taunts AAP

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Soon after the Union Cabinet's decision to give ownership rights to a slew of unauthorised colonies in Delhi, politics took over on the issue on Wednesday.

BJP's cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir took a sharp dig at the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi which has been espousing the cause for long.

Gambhir tweeted: "They promise, we deliver! 40 lakh people living in around 1,700 unauthorised colonies to get ownership rights thanks to @narendramodi ji led Central Government! This Diwali will be special for Delhi!"

It has been a popular plank for the Kejriwal-led AAP government for a long time. But Wednesday's decision, which is seen to be taken with an eye on the Delhi Assembly polls next year, has stolen the thunder of the AAP and Gambhir was one of the first to politically exploit it.

The decision gives residents of unauthorised colonies ownership rights so that they can take loans, buy, sell or change Floor Area Ratio.

Speaking at the Cabinet briefing, Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri said the central government cannot allow people to live in inhuman conditions in unauthorised colonies.