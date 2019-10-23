Home Cities Delhi

Delhi police disposed of 1.7 lakh cases in 2017: NCRB data

Uttar Pradesh had the second-highest number of such cases at 81,170. No cases were reported disposed in Lakshadweep because of lack of evidence or inability to find clues.

Published: 23rd October 2019 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police

Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Owing to lack of evidence or failure to find clues, Delhi Police had to dispose of more than 1.80 lakh cases in 2017, the maximum among all states and union territories, according to the National Crime Records Bureau data released for the year.

Uttar Pradesh had the second-highest number of such cases at 81,170. No cases were reported disposed in Lakshadweep because of lack of evidence or inability to find clues.

The NCRB, responsible for collecting and analysing crime data as defined by the Indian Penal Code and special and local laws in the country, released the data for 2017 on Monday, after a delay of more than an year. The agency comes under the Union Home Ministry.

The data showed Delhi, the national capital, also had the maximum number of cases pending investigation from 2016 at 1,70,311 followed by Maharashtra at 1,59,395 cases. As many as 1,82,833 authentic cases were disposed of by Delhi police due to insufficient evidence, no clue or other similar factors, according to the NCRB data.

(With agency inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NCRB Delhi Crimes
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp