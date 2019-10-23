Home Cities Delhi

Legal eagle wins Top Asia title at beauty pageant

Legal professional-cum-quaintrelle Priyanka Dewan made India proud by winning the Top Asia title at Woman of the Universe, an international beauty pageant for married women.

Published: 23rd October 2019 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Dewan represented the rich culture of Indian classical singing with a rendition of Raag Hameer on high note which connected her with the jury as well as the audience.

Dewan represented the rich culture of Indian classical singing with a rendition of Raag Hameer on high note which connected her with the jury as well as the audience.

By Express News Service

Legal professional-cum-quaintrelle Priyanka Dewan made India proud by winning the Top Asia title at Woman of the Universe, an international beauty pageant for married women. Held in the Dominican Republic, Dewan beat competition from 32 international contestants to take the title.

Draped in a beautiful beige gown with dazzling earrings for the round, Dewan looked like a queen.

“Considering different colours for all my attires, I chose my favourite colour, beige, for the finale. The pageant meant a million dreams to me and I didn’t want to miss out on anything so I designed this special attire myself,” said an ecstatic Dewan after winning the title.

Dewan represented the rich culture of Indian classical singing with a rendition of Raag Hameer on high note which connected her with the jury as well as the audience. She is a trained classical singer and holds a senior diploma in Hindustani Classical music from Prayag Sangeet Samiti, Allahabad. And at 37, she is also a well-positioned lawyer who holds the title of Mrs Royal India Universe International 1st Princess 2018 by Mrs India Home Makers (MIHM).

A spiritual person, she maintains her mind-body equilibrium with the ancient meditation technique, Vipassana. Driven by her zeal for women empowerment, she is keenly involved in various activities, the most recent being the Influencer, Energy Division for Womennovator, an initiative supported by Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India, to provide a platform to women entrepreneurs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Top Assia
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp