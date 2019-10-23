Home Cities Delhi

‘Media trial pushed Delhi University professor, mother to death’

The crime branch of Kerala Police is probing the abetment-to-suicide case registered against Stanley and his mother in Idukki district.

Stanley was a guest professor at St Stephen's College, where he taught Philosophy, and was also pursuing Phd from another institute.

Stanley was a guest professor at St Stephen's College, where he taught Philosophy, and was also pursuing Phd from another institute. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: DU professor Alan Stanley, whose body was found on the railway tracks at Sarai Rohilla on Saturday, and his mother found hanging from a ceiling fan, had apparently talked about seeking a CBI probe into the death of his stepfather as they were frustrated by the media trial, a family friend said on Tuesday.

TD Thomas, said, “Last Saturday, Alan and Lissy (Alan’s mother) told me over phone that they cannot withstand the media trial and requested me to file a case in the court seeking CBI enquiry into Wilson’s (Alan’s stepfather) death.

“I even met an advocate and was arranging for it. But by that time I got a message that they are no more.” Wilson had allegedly committed suicide by hanging in December. In April, Wilson’s family had filed a case against Stanley and his mother alleging that she had forced her husband to transfer money in her account.

Thomas said they  were fighting a civil case with Wilson’s family pertaining to his property and the court was to deliver its verdict on November 4.

“Ten days ago, Alan and Lissy called me up saying Wilson’s family had threatened them to settle the matter or they will ruin her son’s life,” Thomas said.  Alan started crying after receiving the threat and later told Thomas that he wanted to end his life as he could not live in this world with media trial going on every day.

Few days before their death, a news article had appeared in a regional media in Kerala against Alan Stanley and his mother regarding their case.

“He told me that he could not face his students and wanted to end his life as these allegations were coming out on print and social media,” said Thomas.

