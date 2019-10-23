Home Cities Delhi

Three armed men nabbed after exchange of fire at Connaught Place

It is suspected that the accused were involved in allegedly robbing an expensive bicycle and an iPhone from a 24-year-old man at Connaught Place last week.

Published: 23rd October 2019 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Another trooper of the border guarding force has sustained bullet injury.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three armed men, who targeted morning walkers and cyclists at Connaught Place, were nabbed following an exchange of fire with the police near Shankar Market on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The suspects were identified as Mohammad Salim (22), Mohammad Ismail (24) and Sayud (22), they said.

One of their accomplice managed to flee the spot, they said.

The police laid a trap after they received information that the suspects would again try to target morning walkers near Shankar Market.

The suspects, who arrived on a motorcycle, were asked to stop by a police team.

Instead of stopping, the duo started firing at the police.

In self defence, the police also fired back at them, a senior police officer said.

During the exchange of fire, Salim and Ismail suffered bullet injuries in their legs and were taken to RML hospital for treatment, the officer added.

While Sayud was arrested, another suspect managed to flee from the spot, the officer said.

It is suspected that the accused were involved in allegedly robbing an expensive bicycle and an iPhone from a 24-year-old man at Connaught Place last week.

A case has been registered and raids are being carried out to nab the absconding suspect, police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi robbery Connaught place shooting
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp