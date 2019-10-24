Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks haste on registration of unauthorised colonies

Home Cities Delhi

The decision, which is believed to have been taken with an eye on the Delhi Assembly elections, follows the AAP government’s proposal to regularise the unauthorised colonies.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference in New Delhi

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference in New Delhi.| ( Photo | Arun Kumar )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday congratulated the people and thanked the Centre for its decision to grant ownership status to residents of unauthorised colonies in the national capital. There are estimated 1,797 such colonies in the city.

The decision, which is believed to have been taken with an eye on the Delhi Assembly elections, follows the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s proposal to regularise these unauthorised colonies.

The government sent its proposal to the Centre in November 2015.

“Our wait is finally over. I am happy to note that the central government has decided to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi. This has been a long-standing demand of the people and we have struggled and fought for five years to achieve this goal. I welcome this decision,” the Chief Minister said.

“A detailed proposal for regularisation of the unauthorised colonies was made and submitted to the Union government on November 12, 2015. The central government issued a draft cabinet note and gave it to us in July 2019. We accepted the proposal in the Centre’s note and reverted with 12 suggestions,” the Chief Minister said.

