Delhi

Delhi's Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital to offer open-heart surgeries

Located in Tahirpur, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Health Minister Satyendar Jain will inaugurate this facility.

Published: 24th October 2019 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

 Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital under the Delhi government is going to become only the second hospital after  GB Pant Hospital to be equipped for open-heart surgeries.

Apart from that, the hospital will also make some more important healthcare services open to the public which includes a 16-bedded state of art ICU, cardiothoracic vascular surgery, OT complex, Hepatobiliary, Bariatric and Metabolic surgery centre and ERCP technology under Gastroenterology department.

“The open heart surgery will bring a huge relief to the patients who have been visiting state-run hospitals. We already had the infrastructure, but certain instruments, technical staff, and doctors were not there. We have been trying to start this department over the last two years,” Dr B.L Sherwal, Director, RGSSH told the Morning Standard.

Apart from the GB Pant, open heart surgery facility is available in RML, AIIMS and some other private hospitals but owing to patient count, long dates for surgeries were given. With RGSSH opening the service, the authorities expect that the pressure on GB Pant will be reduced.“We have three surgeons for this purpose. Already, surgery dates for the next six months have been booked here,” Sherwal noted.

A separate centre for bariatric and metabolic surgery centre has also been set up. This facility is so far only available in ILBS under state-run hospitals.

The director stated that a liver transplant institute is also in the pipeline. So far, RGSSSH has got 200 beds and 250 more beds will be added by next year.

 Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital AAP Delhi Government Hospitals
