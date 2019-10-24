Home Cities Delhi

Five Congress leaders get show-cause notice for seeking removal of PC Chacko

The statement issued by Motilal Vora, member secretary of the committee, said that the Delhi leaders  had been given 15 days to explain their position. 

The leaders also urged the interim president of Congress Sonia Gandhi to constitute a committee to probe the role of Chacko as in-charge of Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central disciplinary action committee of All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Wednesday issued show-cause notices to five Delhi leaders including three former ministers, who conducted a press conference earlier this month and sought the removal of AICC in-charge of city unit, PC Chacko.

“The Committee has asked for an explanation as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against them for issuing a public statement against the senior party leaders. They have been asked to explain within 15 days or before November 17 failing which appropriate action will be initiated against them,” said the statement. 

Former Delhi ministers Kiran Walia, Mangat Ram Singhal, and Ramakant Goswami along with former councilors — Rohit Manchanda and Jitendra Kumar Kochar, who is also the spokesperson of Delhi Congress, held a press conference on October 11 in which they had alleged Chacko leaked a personal letter addressed to him by Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.

The leaders also urged the interim president of Congress Sonia Gandhi to constitute a committee to probe the role of Chacko as in-charge of Delhi.

